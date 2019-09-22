LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 67-year-old man died when he crashed into a tree in Lincoln County Saturday night.
Police said Terry Schell, of Foley, Mo., was driving a 2007 Buick Lacrosse westbound on Route Y one mile west of Highway 79 when he went off the road and crashed into a tree. The accident happened around 8:20 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
