Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Page near Interstate 170 early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when a car sped through a red light and crashed into a 2020 Toyota Camry.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marcus Slaughter was driving the Camry eastbound on Page Avenue passing Interstate 170 when a northbound traveling Nissan Altima sped through a red light and hit his driver’s side door. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Slaughter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in Slaughter’s car were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the Altima was also hospitalized.

