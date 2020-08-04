ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when a car sped through a red light and crashed into a 2020 Toyota Camry.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marcus Slaughter was driving the Camry eastbound on Page Avenue passing Interstate 170 when a northbound traveling Nissan Altima sped through a red light and hit his driver’s side door. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Slaughter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in Slaughter’s car were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the Altima was also hospitalized.
