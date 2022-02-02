Man killed when car hit tree in South City Wednesday morning

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed when his car crashed into a tree in south St. Louis.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police found the 2009 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on into a tree at Chippewa and Marine. The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Patrick Pinnell.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
