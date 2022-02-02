You are the owner of this article.
Man killed when car hit tree in South City Wednesday morning

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed when his car crashed into a tree in south St. Louis. 

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police found the 2009 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on into a tree at Chippewa and Marine. The driver was later identified as 29-year-old Patrick Pinnell. 

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation. 

