JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed Friday night in Jennings after a two-vehicle crash.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard at 8:07 p.m. Friday.
Officers responded and found two cars involved in the crash. A Pontiac Grand Prix sedan with one man and a GMC van with two men inside.
After an investigation, police say the Grand Prix entered the intersection and struck the GMC van. The van may have been travelling northbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard when the Grand Prix attempted to make a left turn in the intersection.
The man in the Grand Prix Vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two men in the van were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
