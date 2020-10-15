ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man has died and two young children are injured following a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday.
The shooting took place in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road shortly before noon.
The children, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. The man suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to St. Louis County police, the victims were traveling northbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when two black men in a black Jeep Cherokee began firing shots at their vehicle, a silver Chrysler sedan. The two vehicles were involved in a collision with one another. The Chrysler came to rest off the road on the east side of Lucas and Hunt Road.
The two suspects are described as black males armed with rifles. They ran north from the scene. Police are currently searching the area with officers, canines, and Metro Air Support.
Lucas and Hunt Road is currently closed in both directions in this area.
