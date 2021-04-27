NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died and a teenager was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Monday evening.
According to police, the victims were found shot inside of Martin's Market in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King just before 7 p.m. A man in his 30s died and a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the double shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
