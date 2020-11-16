ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were shot in the 5600 block of Hiller Pl. shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
The victim, identified by police as 33-year-old Brandon Clay, was pronounced dead.
The 29-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.
No other details regarding how the shooting unfolded have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
