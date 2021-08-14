ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed south of downtown St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the man shot and killed inside a silver car in the 1400 block of Lasalle Lane in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.
The circumstances of the shooting haven't been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.