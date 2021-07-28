ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Overnight, investigators were called to St. Louis City’s 106th homicide of the year.
A man was shot in the head in the 5100 block of Wabada around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released. Anyone with details that could assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
