JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed outside a fast food restaurant in Jennings Wednesday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said a man was found shot in the driver seat of a car in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt at the Schnucks Westfall Plaza just before 9 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
News 4 crews saw a car with multiple gunshots outside the Sonic. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators directly at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
