FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot outside of a Ferguson gas station overnight.
Officers were called to the Circle K in the 1100 block of South Florissant Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a man had been shot and began to help the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police said officers from a neighboring municipality heard the gunshots and went to the area to assist.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.