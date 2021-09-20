A total of eight people were killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday across St. Louis City.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed outside of the Pepper Lounge in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the nightclub near St. Charles and 20th Street. The club was still open and there was a huge crowd outside when News 4 crews arrived at the scene.
The shooting was one of two in downtown St. Louis overnight. Throughout the weekend there were eight people killed in the City of St. Louis.
