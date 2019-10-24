JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man died and two people were injured when a car crashed into a tree near Cedar Hill Wednesday evening.
The accident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Local Hillsboro Road near Woodland.
Kory Luke, 24, who was driving the 1998 Honda Accord, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said none of the people inside the car were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.