ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed near a north St. Louis City park Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of N. 21st Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Rauschenbach Park.
The circumstances of the homicide haven't been released yet.
