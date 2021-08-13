KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed near a north St. Louis City park Friday afternoon. 

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of N. 21st Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Rauschenbach Park. 

The circumstances of the homicide haven't been released yet. 

