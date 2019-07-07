ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and two people were injured during an overnight crash in downtown St. Louis.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on 7th and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
A News 4 photographer at the crash scene noted that a car crashed into the nearby Gringo Tacos + Burgers.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
