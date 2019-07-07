Gringo damage 7719

Damage after a car crashed into Gringo Tacos + Burgers on Washington Avenue Sunday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and two people were injured during an overnight crash in downtown St. Louis.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on 7th and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. 

A News 4 photographer at the crash scene noted that a car crashed into the nearby Gringo Tacos + Burgers. 

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A damaged car and furniture from Gringo Tacos + Burgers following a fatal crash Sunday.

Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.

