WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a double shooting after an argument inside a Wildwood home Wednesday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was shot to death in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road just before 8 p.m. Another man was also shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the two men went to a home in the area with at least four other people inside when an argument led to the victims getting shot. No one else was injured.
No other information was released. You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this homicide.
