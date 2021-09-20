WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
According to authorities, the crash occurred overnight or early Monday on westbound Interstate 44 at Elm Avenue. The deceased man’s identity has not been released.
At one point, authorities blocked at least two lanes of the interstate to investigate. There were no major traffic backups reported at the time.
