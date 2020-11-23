NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead and two injured.
Just before 1 a.m., officers arrived to a home in the 8800 block of N. Broadway where they found two men wounded. A 28-year-old man had a graze wound while a man in his 20s was shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said a 22-year-old man also arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
