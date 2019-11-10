NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a triple shooting at a bar early Saturday morning.
At 3 a.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting at the bar at the Upper Level Restaurant & Lounge in the 2500 block of North Grand when he heard an argument erupt at the front door. Moments later, he told officials he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.
The victim attempted to run away but collapsed out front. Once detectives arrived, they found 44-year-old Larry Mosley inside the bar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews transported all victims to a local hospital. Police said the 47-year-old and Mosley were both critically injured. Police said he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.