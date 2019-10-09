SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Tower Grove South neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Giles just before 9:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man inside suffering from an apparent puncture wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to St. Louis police statistics, Tuesday night's homicide marks the first in the Tower Grove South in 2019. Last year, there were five homicides in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported the man had been shot.
