ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the man who died following a shooting in St. Louis City's Mark Twain neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were shot in the 4900 block of Rosalie after 3 p.m. The shooting happened near the Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Chris Brown, 20, of the 9800 block of Dennis Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed as stable.
Editor's note: Police initially told News 4 there were three people shot.
