ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a Sunday afternoon crash in north St. Louis.
According to police, a Ford Taurus ran a red light and hit a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was making a left-hand turn after running a red light, just before 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge.
Five people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The driver of the Ford Taurus, 39-year-old Keith Broyles, was later pronounced dead. All the other occupants were listed in stable condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
