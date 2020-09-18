SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in south St. Louis overnight.
Just before 1 a.m., a man was found lying in the middle of the 2700 block of Gravois. He was struck by a car and later died at the scene.
The driver left before officers arrived. No additional information has been released.
