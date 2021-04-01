ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was hit around 3:40 a.m. at Grand and Tholozan. The vehicle that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived.
The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Accident reconstruction was requested to investigate. This story will be updated as more information is released.
