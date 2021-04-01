According to police, the man was hit around 3:40 a.m. at Grand and Tholozan. The vehicle that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was hit around 3:40 a.m. at Grand and Tholozan. The vehicle that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Accident reconstruction was requested to investigate. This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.