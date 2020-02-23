SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A deadly crash in South City left a man dead late Saturday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., police said a Cheverlot Silverado was traveling east on Gravois when a Kia Soul made a U-turn in front of it. The Silverado rear-ended the Kia, causing it to crash into two parked cars.
The driver of the Silverado and passenger of the Kia, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital. The 29-year-old man later died from his injuries.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
