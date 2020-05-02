MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMVO.com) -- A pilot was killed after his plane went down Saturday afternoon.
Macoupin County Sheriff’s deputies say the plane went down around 4 p.m. Saturday near the Zelmer Airport on Route 111 just south of Palmyra.
Officials say the pilot, later identified as Timothy L. Nelson, 61, of Carlinville, was the only one onboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.