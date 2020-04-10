ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning in St. Louis.
Police said that crash happened on Bircher Avenue, just west of Union, near Interstate.
A man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.