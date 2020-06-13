ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed following a single-car crash on the entrance ramp onto westbound Interstate 70 from Broadway in St. Louis City Saturday morning.
Police said Calvin Harrell, 35, of Ferguson, was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon north on Broadway from Biddle when he hit a street sign as he was entering I-70. He then hit a concrete wall before his car overturned and he was ejected.
Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened around 2:40 a.m.
