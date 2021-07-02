ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was found fatally shot during a shootout in south city Thursday night.
Police said James Newberry, 29, was killed when he exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old man in the 2600 block of Caroline, in the Gate neighborhood, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived to the scene, they took the suspect into custody, but his identity has yet to be made public. No other information was made available.
