SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis Monday evening.
Travon Richie was shot near the intersection of Keokuk and Gustine, near Amberg Park just after 6:30 p.m.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
