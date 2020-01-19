ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has died after he was found shot Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Police said the man, in his 20s, was found around 11 a.m. in the 5400 block of Etzel Ave. near the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot multiple times.
Police said he was found breathing but unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
