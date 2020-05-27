FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.
Ferguson police said they responded to a call on Fir Drive just off West Florissant around 11:30 p.m.
They found Kylan Harrell shot. He later died at the hospital.
Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to contact the Ferguson Police Department. Jason P. Armstrong Chief of Police Ferguson Police Department 222 S. Florissant Rd. Ferguson, MO 63135 (314)522-3100 Jarmstrong@fergusoncity.com
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
This was the second deadly shooting reported Tuesday in north St. Louis County. The first happened just after 9 p.m. in Jennings where a double shooting killed one man.
