LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 51-year-old man died when his car overturned on a state highway in Lincoln County Saturday morning.
Police say Barnie Harris of Troy, Mo. was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 47 when he went off the south side of road before he overcorrected, causing the Silverado to skid.
The Silverado then made it back onto Highway 47 but went off the north side of the road and overturned. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Other information was not immediately known.
