RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot to death at a Riverview apartment late Friday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said Riverview officers found the man shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive at around 5:30 p.m. He died on the scene. Lilac Court Apartments are at this address.
A woman was also found shot at the scene. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Officials haven't released what led to the shooting. The story will be updated once officials release more information.
