ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A military burial nearly 80 years in the making will take place Tuesday.
Isaac Parker was 17 years old when he was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Parker, who was from Arkansas, was not positivity identified until last September. He will be buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Parker’s father served in World War I and all three of his brothers served during either World War II or the Korean War.
