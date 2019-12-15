PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in North County that left one dead.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Nixon Ave near Canton in Pagedale around 4:45 a.m. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Officials said one victim died at the scene while the other victim is in critical condition. He was later identified as Keith Solomon, 45, of Pagedale.
The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or 314-345-0794.
