Man killed in overnight South City shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man died in a shooting that happened in South City early Sunday morning.
Police tell News 4 a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Delor, which is in the Bevo neighborhood, just after 2:00 a.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
