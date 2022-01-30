You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in overnight South City shooting

Credit: KMOV

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man died in a shooting that happened in South City early Sunday morning.

Police tell News 4 a man was found fatally shot in the 4200 block of Delor, which is in the Bevo neighborhood, just after 2:00 a.m. 

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

