ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed south of Fairground Park in St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Lexington around 12:45 a.m.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been disclosed.
No other details have been released.
