Man killed in overnight fire in Wood River

Firefighters say a bedridden man died inside of the home

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was killed in a house fire in Wood River, Illinois overnight.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of Evans Ave. just before 4:00 a.m. 

A bedridden man inside the home died, firefighters say. The investigation is ongoing.

