ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was killed in a crash on Washington Avenue on July 7 has been identified.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on 7th and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a silver Ford Fusion was stopped at the intersection and was attempting a left turn onto 7th Street from Washington Avenue when it was hit by a black Dodge Charger. The impact of the collision forced the Fusion off the road and onto the sidewalk in the 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Police said a man who was inside the Fusion was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Neeka Sutherland, 38, of University City.
The driver and front passenger of the Fusion and the driver of the Charger were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
A News 4 photographer at the crash scene noted that there was damage to the nearby Gringo Tacos + Burgers. Chris Sommers, the owner of the restaurant, told News 4 a car did not crash into the establishment but hit a trash can that then hit a window. The restaurant opened at its normal time on July 7.
