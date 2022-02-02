Man killed in one-car crash in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team is handling a deadly overnight crash in South City.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police found a car wrecked near Chippewa Street and Marine Ave in the Marine Villa neighborhood. One man was found dead inside the car.
No additional information has been released.
