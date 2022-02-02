You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in one-car crash in South City

Car crash generic
Pixabay

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team is handling a deadly overnight crash in South City. 

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police found a car wrecked near Chippewa Street and Marine Ave in the Marine Villa neighborhood.  One man was found dead inside the car. 

No additional information has been released. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

