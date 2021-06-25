ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in an overnight officer-involved shooting near the campus of Saint Louis University.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Locust, a block north of campus. St. Louis police confirmed to News 4 a suspect was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries. Police also reported a suspect was taken into custody.
At this time, it is unknown whether the man was shot by a St. Louis City police officer or a security officer with the university. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are released.
