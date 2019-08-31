RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a 23-year-old man was killed following an officer-involved shooting near the St. Louis Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights Saturday afternoon.
Police said a mall security officer noticed a man potentially armed inside the mall. The security officer contacted a Richmond Heights police officer who observed a magazine from a handgun on the man's waistband.
The officer approached the man to tell him about the Galleria's no guns policy. Police said the man ran away while the officer was speaking to him. The officer chased him on foot and reached the parking lot adjacent to Simmons Bank on Clayton Rd. and Clayshire Dr. in the City of Clayton.
Police said the 50-year-old officer then shot the man while at the parking garage. Police didn't provide any information on why the officer discharged his firearm. The officer has 23 years of experience with the Richmond Heights Police Department.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the handgun was recovered on the scene.
Witnesses said they heard four to seven gunshots.
Police from Brentwood, Clayton, Maplewood and Ladue were on scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigation the situation.
Police believe there were additional witnesses near the scene. If you have any information, call 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
