O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after suffering upper body injuries during an altercation in O'Fallon, Illinois Tuesday night.
Officers with the O'Fallon Police Department said they found Rakeim Joiner slumped over the wheel of his car in the parking lot of Casey's General Store at 504 Hartman Lane after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Joiner had died from a "sharp force injury" to his upper body.
Police believe Joiner was injured during a fight at a nearby residence. People involved in the incident are cooperating with police and one person is in custody.
No other information was released.
