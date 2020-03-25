KMOV Homicide Investigation Generic
Credit: KMOV

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died at a hospital after being shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday night. 

The St. Louis County Police Department said the man was found shot on the ground in the 6500 block of Jonas Place around 9:25 p.m. Police said the man is believed to be in his 30s and was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

 

The Berkeley Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance. Contact the department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.