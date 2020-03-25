BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died at a hospital after being shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the man was found shot on the ground in the 6500 block of Jonas Place around 9:25 p.m. Police said the man is believed to be in his 30s and was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Berkeley Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance. Contact the department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.