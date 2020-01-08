ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The 20-year-old man who was shot and killed while allegedly robbing an ATM technician in North County Tuesday pleaded guilty to a similar crime at a bank just three miles away, according to documents obtained from the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office.
Jordan Pruitt pleaded guilty to robbing an ATM technician at the Vantage Credit Union on West Florissant at New Halls Ferry in December 2017. At the time of Tuesday’s alleged crime, Pruitt was out on bail awaiting sentencing.
In December 2017, police said Pruitt put a knife to the neck of the ATM technician, but was scared away by an armed eye witness.
On Tuesday, police said Pruitt was with two other suspects who tried robbing an ATM technician at the Vantage Credit Union at Greenway Chase Drive near New Halls Ferry.
When the guards showed up around 1:40 p.m. and began working on the machine, two suspects wearing ski masks approached them. Both guards fired their guns and at least one of the suspects fired his weapon, according to police.
"I thought [the guards] acted very quickly," Lt. Matt O'Neill with St. Louis County police said. "That was very quick thinking on his part. He was actually going to give them the money and he started shooting."
Police are still looking for two other suspects.
