ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was shot just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Aubert Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Police said he died on the scene.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting. No information was released about a possible suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.