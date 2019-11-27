ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The identity of the man shot in North City Tuesday morning has been released.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of New Ashland around 10:30 a.m.
Authorities said the man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday morning as 60-year-old Eldridge Williams.
A 32-year-old woman suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
Editor's note: Police originally said the double shooting happened in the 4200 block of Ashland but later said it appeared to have occurred in the 3100 block of New Ashland.
