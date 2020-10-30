ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after being struck by a car in St. Louis Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the intersection of N. Grand and Natural Bridge around 4:55 p.m.
Police say the car hit a man and did not stop. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
