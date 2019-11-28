ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed early Thanksgiving morning in north St. Louis.
A man in his 40’s was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of Arlington around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the shooting scene.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.